SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire while driving in Smyrna early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Nissan Drive in response to a shooting around 1:30 a.m.
Smyrna police reported one of the victims entered Circle K on Nissan Drive and asked the clerk to call 911.
This person and their passenger were victims of gunshot wounds sustained when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the area, according to Smyrna police.
Rutherford County EMS transported both victims to an area hospital where one is listed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.
The Smyrna police Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate and investigators believe this is an isolated incident involving individuals known to one another.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.