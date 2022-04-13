SPRINGVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following what authorities are calling an accidental shooting in Henry County.

It happened Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Pineview Drive in Springfield, Tenn.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two people — identified as John David Hitt Jr. and Troy Batts — were hurt as a result of the shooting. They were taken to the Henry County Medical Center before being transferred to hospitals in Nashville for treatment.

There is no word on their current conditions.

Authorities are still investigating, but the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has already spoken to all parties involved.

They believe there is no further risk to the public.