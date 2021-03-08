2 injured in fall at North Nashville construction site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two construction workers were transported to a hospital after being injured in a fall on the job Monday morning.

First responders were called around 10:15 a.m. to a construction accident on Herman Street near 16th Avenue North.

A representative with Hardaway Construction said a boom lift fell over, leaving the two workers with minor injuries. The two were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the company.

No additional information was immediately released.

The incident will be investigated by the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration.