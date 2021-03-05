2 injured in crash at South Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured after a crash that shut down a portion of Nolensville Pike in South Nashville Friday morning.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported around 9 a.m. at the intersection with Haywood Lane.

Metro police said two people inside the vehicles were injured, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

All northbound lanes of Nolensville Pike around the scene remain closed.

No additional information was immediately released.