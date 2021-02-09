2 injured after crash on interstate in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were transported to a hospital after a serious crash on the interstate in Madison early Tuesday morning.

Metro police said a vehicle crashed into a barrier wall just after midnight on Interstate 65 northbound just prior to the West Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

Two people in the car were transported to a Nashville hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

One lane of the interstate was blocked as crews cleared the scene of the crash, but has since reopened.

No additional information has been released.