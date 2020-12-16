2 injured after crash near interstate in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured in a crash along Bell Road in Antioch late Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 11:15 p.m. near the ramp to Interstate 24.

The Nashville Fire Department said one of the vehicles involved flipped. Two people inside that car were transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the department.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.