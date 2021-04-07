2 in custody after shooting in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Cottontown community of Sumner County Wednesday morning.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 a.m. to a shooting at a residence on Shun Pike.

Deputies said one man, who was wounded by gunfire, was airlifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not known.

A man and a woman left the scene and ran through fields, but have since been captured, according to investigators.

“It happened real quickly,” Kevin Huffines, a neighbor told News 2. “They blocked that end of the road, they blocked that end of the road and here comes the helicopter.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released.