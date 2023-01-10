OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects are in custody and the search for a third suspect is underway following an attempted burglary that occurred at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Old Hickory.

Mt. Juliet police say officers were able to interrupt an in-progress burglary at the Marathon Gas, located at 15333 Lebanon Rd in Old Hickory.

Officials say it appears the teen suspects were targeting convenience stores that stocked vape pens and e-cigarettes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

After forcing entry into the Marathon Gas, the suspects stole the vape pens and e-cigarettes, according to Mt. Juliet police.

At the scene, officers apprehended two suspects and the suspect vehicle. Officials also located two replica handguns in the suspects’ vehicle.

Mt. Juliet police say a third suspect took off running toward Pin Oak and Garland Drive near Lady Nashville Drive in Hermitage.

The third suspect is described as a white teen male who appears to be 14-17 years of age. Officers say the suspect was seen wearing a white or yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Officials say the suspect could be wet and covered in mud. Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call Mt. Juliet police at (615) 754-2550.