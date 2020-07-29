2 hospitalized following Macon County porch collapse

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The roof of a porch collapsed on two people in Macon County, according to the Macon County Sheriff.

It happened in the 5600 block of Hartsville Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff told News 2, two people were hurt and Air Evac arrived to take them in for treatment. One helicopter is heading to Skyline and the other to Vanderbilt. The patient heading to Skyline is in critical condition, and there is no condition known at this time for the person going to Vanderbilt.

The Sheriff confirmed the house was under new construction.

