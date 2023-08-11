PICKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were hurt after a fire at a marina on Dale Hollow Lake Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at Sunset Marina, which is located on Sunset Dock Road in Monroe.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The general manager of the marina was flown to Nashville to be treated for second-degree burns while the owner of the marina was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

The marina reported firefighters were able to save boats, the other docks and half of the main dock. No customer’s boats were damaged in the blaze but the marina office and store were destroyed.

Sunset Marina is working to complete rental boat turnovers as scheduled but asked that customers call or message only if absolutely necessary.

The marina thanked the community for its understanding, posting “Thank you for your patience as we restore phones, computers, reservations and other marina services. With God’s guidance, we will be restored. Because of Him and His Son, We are Sunset Strong!!!