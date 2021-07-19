2 hikers rescued by helicopter from Fall Creek Falls State Park

PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two hikers were rescued at Fall Creek Falls State Park Monday after they became trapped by rising waters near a creek.

According to the Piney Volunteer Fire Department, the two hikers were stuck by Cane Creek called 911 around 10:30 a.m.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was used to help hoist the hikers out.

The Piney Volunteer Fire Department shared video of the rescue on Facebook.

The White County Rescue Squad, Cumberland County Rescue Squad, Putnam County Rescue Squad, and Chattanooga Hamilton County Cave & Cliff Team were called to assist.

The two hikers were not injured and were able to go home.