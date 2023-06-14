WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers across Williamson County have their work cut out for them after as many as 70 cars were rifled through and two guns were stolen.

A group of choreographed thieves reportedly targeted unlocked cars in Nolensville, Brentwood and Spring Hill.

More than four neighborhoods were targeted in Nolensville and at least 30 cars were rummaged through by these criminals.

Police said they struck early Monday morning.

According to investigators, the criminals did not break windows or pry open doors, but rather pulled on door handles. If the doors were unlocked, they searched through the car.

In multiple cases, Nolensville police said the thieves bypassed tools, expensive sunglasses, and even cash.

Detectives said they stole one handgun in a crime spree that authorities now said appears to be about finding guns in unlocked cars.

News 2 has obtained body camera footage from the next day as Nolensville officers visited multiple victims who noticed that their car doors were open or things have been moved around inside their vehicles.

“We’ve taken maybe 15-20 reports, but I’m sure there’s double that, that people have not called in yet,” a responding officer said on body camera footage.

Surveillance footage from multiple neighborhoods showed the three bandits moving quickly from driveway to driveway, across yards and down streets.

They were all reportedly wearing gloves and masks and went from unlocked car to unlocked car, looking for guns.

According to Nolensville police, after checking approximately 31 cars Monday morning, the suspects found a firearm in an unlocked vehicle.

“Bypassing high end sunglasses and cash in one instance to get guns and leave other items in there, it seems pretty targeted that it was for firearms,” Det. Josh Combs said.

Combs is working this case and has a special connection to it because the criminals also visited his home.

He showed News 2 surveillance footage from his house that showed the three bad guys walking down the sidewalk and trying to get into his unmarked, but locked police car.

When they were unsuccessful, they entered his driveway and attempted to open his wife’s SUV, but it was locked as well, so they moved on.

“How troubling that a gun that should have been stored in someone’s house is now out and about?” News 2’s Andy Cordan asked Combs.

“Extremely. We know when these get into the hands of these individuals, we know what crimes are committed with them, burglaries, robberies, homicides, things of that nature,” Combs responded.

In addition to Nolensville, Spring Hill detectives told News 2 they also had about 20 cars broken into and they also had one gun stolen.

Sources told News 2 no guns were stolen from the handful of car burglaries in Brentwood the same night.

If you have any information, call Nolensville police at 615-776-3640. Spring Hill police can be reached at 931-486-2632.