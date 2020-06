NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is holding an event to honor the life of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.

Legieza was killed in a crash that happened on Thursday, June 18 on Franklin Road.

News 2 will be at The Otter Creek Church on Franklin Road in Brentwood on Thursday, June 25.

The event will be from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and an account has been set up at First Horizon Bank.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.