MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash that sent one car down a wooded embankment in Maury County Thursday.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, units responded to a report of a head-on collision involving three vehicles along Pulaski Highway near Valley Creek Road on Thursday, Nov. 30.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they found two people trapped in a car down a 15-foot embankment.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Fire officials said first responders used chainsaws to remove several trees before deploying a “3:1 haul system” to bring the individuals to the road.

One person was reportedly flown to a trauma center in critical condition. There is no word on their current status.

The department thanked the bystanders who cleared large pieces of debris from the road so emergency vehicles could get closer, as well as the bystander who held the lighting for first responders throughout the rescue.

Fire officials also expressed their appreciation for the personnel from the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), and Maury Regional Emergency Medical Services for conducting the haul operations on the rope system during the operation.

Since THP is reportedly handling the investigation into the crash, News 2 reached out to the agency for more information. We have yet to hear back.