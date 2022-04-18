COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning.

According to District Attorney Brent Cooper, the discovery was made at a home on Skyline Drive in Columbia.

A large police presence is at the home with areas of the road closed off in the 600 block.

DA Cooper said at this time they’re investigating this incident as a double homicide.

Columbia Police said they are looking for Demondra Gaines, 27, who is a person of interest.

Demondra Gaines, 27, person of interest in Columbia double homicide investigation (Courtesy Columbia Police Department)

He’s believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima with the license plate 8B06P6.

The DA added, a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) was issued by Maury County Communications stating they are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Gaines whereabouts call Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727.

Columbia Police also stated they are “actively pursuing leads to identify all parties involved in this violent act.”

Double homicide investigation on Skyline Drive, Columbia (WKRN photo)

Investigators will be holding a press conference later this afternoon on the investigation.

A News 2 crew has arrived on the scene to get more information and we’ll bring that to you on-air and on WKRN.com.