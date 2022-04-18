COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning.
According to District Attorney Brent Cooper, the discovery was made at a home on Skyline Drive in Columbia.
A large police presence is at the home with areas of the road closed off in the 600 block.
DA Cooper said at this time they’re investigating this incident as a double homicide.
Columbia Police said they are looking for Demondra Gaines, 27, who is a person of interest.
He’s believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima with the license plate 8B06P6.
The DA added, a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) was issued by Maury County Communications stating they are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about Gaines whereabouts call Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727.
Columbia Police also stated they are “actively pursuing leads to identify all parties involved in this violent act.”
Investigators will be holding a press conference later this afternoon on the investigation.
A News 2 crew has arrived on the scene to get more information and we’ll bring that to you on-air and on WKRN.com.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.