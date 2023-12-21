MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling a blaze in Maury County Tuesday afternoon that left a house seriously damaged.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire along Monsanto Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. When units arrived at the scene, they found a single-family home with heavy flames showing from one side.

Due to the vehicles in the driveway and a handicap walker in front of the door, officials said first responders launched “an aggressive fire attack” and search for occupants after forcing their way through the front door.

About 15 minutes into the attack, a “mayday” was declared because a firefighter partially fell through the floor and got trapped in the floor system, the department said. Nearby personnel were able to pull the firefighter back up and continue their suppression efforts.

Nobody was found inside the house and no civilians were injured, according to officials.

However, two first responders reportedly ended up with minor burns from the initial fire attack as they were holding the flames back so the rest of the home could be searched.

“Their helmets show the extent of the heat they encountered in order to protect potential victims and other members during the search,” the Maury County Fire Department posted on Facebook.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 20, officials said the incident is still under routine investigation by the Maury County Fire Investigation Team.