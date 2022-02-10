WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were injured after a vehicle crash that happened along Highway 70 on Wednesday in Warren County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) preliminary crash investigation, at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling south on Goodbar Road attempting to cross Highway 70. THP said the truck failed to yield and pulled in front of an ambulance in the eastbound lane of the highway causing the crash.

Both passengers of the ambulance were wearing their seatbelt, and both were reportedly injured.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram was not wearing his seatbelt. THP said he was also injured.