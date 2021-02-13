2 dogs rescued from sinkhole in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with Rutherford County Fire Rescue saved two small dogs trapped in a sinkhole Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the sinkhole on Yeargan Road was about eight feet deep with a 16-inch opening. The dogs were in one foot of water where the hole opened below the surface.

Firefighters pulled one of the dogs out of the sinkhole using a rope snare, allowing the owners to immediately begin caring for the dog and keep it warm. The second dog, however, was not able to be rescued using a rope snare.

Instead, crews widened the opening and then lowered a firefighter into the hole, using a harness on a rope and pulley system. Once down in the hole, the firefighter was able to retrieve the dog and bring it out of the hole, where it was then reunited with family and sent into the house to warm up, according to officials.

“Other than some cold wet dogs, there were no injuries,” RCFR Captain Matthew Lupo said.