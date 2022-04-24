DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two dogs were killed in a house fire in DeKalb County Sunday morning.

The DeKalb County Fire Department says just after 11:30 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Lakeview Drive. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home fully ingulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to a steep wooded area. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control and protect other nearby structures. The Tennessee Division of Forestry was also called in to help.

DeKalb County House Fire (Source: DeKalb County Fire Department)

The two-story home, contents and two dogs were lost in the fire, according to investigators. The Red Cross was also called in to help the homeowners. About 13 acres of woodland burned and four other structures were threatened.

No cause of the fire was given.