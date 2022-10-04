FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating after a fire significantly damaged a townhome early Tuesday morning.

The fire department said crews were dispatched to the townhomes in the Del Rio Commons community on Alexander Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found an end unit fully ingulfed.

Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the fire, preventing it from spreading to the inside of four adjoining homes. According to the fire department, the fire appears to have started on the patio and spread to the house; damage is estimated at $240,000. The townhomes reportedly are not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers.

The fire department said two people inside the home and their dog escaped unharmed, but have been displaced.

The Red Cross is currently helping the displaced residents.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.