ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Robertson County Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported two people died following the crash. The THP is investigating the cause of the crash.
No additional information was immediately released.
