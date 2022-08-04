ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Robertson County Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported two people died following the crash. The THP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.