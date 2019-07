WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that has a road shut down.

According to THP, the 500 block of Lovers Lane in Wilson County is shut down due to the fatality.

#Update this crash has claimed two lives. The investigation is still ongoing. — THPNashville (@THPNashville) July 29, 2019

Officials confirmed to News 2 that two people have died as a result of the crash.

No other information has been released.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.