2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

Officers responded after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of gunshots fired at the complex on Murfreesboro Pike near Spence Lane.

When police arrived, they said they located a male and a female with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officers explained.

Detectives said this appeared to be a domestic murder-suicide, but the fatal shooting remained under investigation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.