PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a crash in Sumner County.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 109 near Longview Drive.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed to News 2 that two people have died in the crash.
The Portland Police Department is leading the investigation.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.