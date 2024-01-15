WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead after a structure fire in White Bluff.
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 15, Dickson County Patrol Deputies responded to reports of a structure fire along Old Highway 70.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found the bodies of a 70-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man just outside a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials said the initial investigation shows no signs of foul play, but the investigation remains active.
No other information was released.
