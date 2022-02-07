PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Robertson County.
It happened in the 1900 block of Errol Dowlen Road around 9 a.m. Monday.
Once crews were able to put out the flames, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in the home.
There is no word on the identities of the victims or what caused the fire.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.