PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Robertson County.

It happened in the 1900 block of Errol Dowlen Road around 9 a.m. Monday.

Once crews were able to put out the flames, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in the home.

There is no word on the identities of the victims or what caused the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing.