COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash near Arnold Air Force Base off Interstate 24 in Coffee County Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wattendorf Memorial Highway and Grady Finney Road around 6:45 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 62-year-old James Shaw, of Estill Springs, and 68-year-old Dorothy Scott, of Hillsboro, were both killed in the crash.

Shaw was reportedly driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 150 truck northbound behind a 2009 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a 56-year-old Murfreesboro man. Shaw’s truck hit the rear of the minivan and swerved to the left, crossed the center line and struck Scott’s 2011 Chevy HHR head-on, according to the THP. Scott was reportedly wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt though a 36-year-old passenger in Shaw’s vehicle was injured. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released and the THP reported they were not wearing their seat belt.

No additional information was released.