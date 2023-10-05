GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Pulaski early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of South First Street and East College Street around 6:40 a.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Ashtin Geiger, of Indiana, and Tennessean Charles Jenkins, 83, both died in the crash.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office reported Geiger carjacked a woman at gunpoint for her 2023 Kia Telluride at a Shell station on Lewisburg Highway around 6:15 a.m.

A 29-year-woman was pumping gas when she heard someone take the nozzle out of the SUV, according to the incident report. Geiger pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. She said Geiger stated “Hurry if you think I’m playing? Give me the keys or I’m going to shoot you!” She then threw her keys at him and ran to surrounding cars screaming for help.

Geiger was driving the stolen Kia south on South First Street as Jenkins was traveling east in a 2012 Toyota Avalon. Jenkins drove through the intersection with a green light when his car was hit by Geiger, who had a red light, according to the THP crash report.

The THP reported Jenkins’ car was hit on the driver’s side before the Kia hit another vehicle nearby, a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Chevy was not injured.

Geiger had driven to the Shell station in a Mercedes stolen from Nashville, which was towed back to the city, according to the the Giles County Sheriff’s Office. Two firearms, a Sig Sauer 9mm and a Beretta 25 caliber, were recovered from the Kia.

No additional information was immediately released.