2 dead after a home invasion in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police are investigating a home invasion at the 1000th Block of Dandelion Drive. Two men died at the scene.

The home invasion occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Police say at least two men entered the Dandelion Drive residence through an unlocked door. There were multiple adults and two children inside of the residence at the time of the home invasion.

An altercation took place with the intruders and shot were fired.

This resulted in the death of an intruder and one of the residents.

The intruder and resident were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are processing the scene and conducting interviews. There are no additional suspect descriptions of information to disseminate at this point.

No one else in the residence sustained injuries.

Anyone with more information should call Clarksville Police.