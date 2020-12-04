2 critically injured in crash on Briley Pkwy near Ashland City Hwy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were critically injured in an overturned vehicle crash on Briley Parkway northbound near Ashland City Highway on Friday afternoon.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Metro Police tells News 2 that only one vehicle was involved. TDOT has shut down northbound lanes at mile marker 24 temporarily while the crash is under investigation and is diverting traffic onto alternate routes.

Additional details and information regarding the cause of the crash were not immediately given.