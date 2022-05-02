ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation was opened early Monday morning following two crashes that occurred in the Antioch area.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just after 2 a.m. in response to two related crashes. According to Metro police, the first crash is believed to have been a hit and run that involved one vehicle that was sideswiped by another vehicle. Officers believe the driver of that crash then fled and caused the second crash that occurred at the Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike intersection.

Officials say two people were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. A portion of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road is currently closed as officers continue to investigate the crash.

No other information was immediately released.