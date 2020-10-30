2 cows shot, 1 dead on farm in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin residents are outraged after a gruesome discovery at a private farm. Two cows were shot, one of which died and the other may have to be put down.

“I’ve been taking care of this place for 11 years,” Jeffrey Barbour told News 2.

The 112-acre farm off of Clovercroft Road is like a sanctuary for the horses, cattle, and Barbour’s family.

“It’s just a place they can live in peace and a place my family and the community can enjoy them,” he explained.

That peacefulness was shattered Monday night.

“Monday night I heard some gunfire. It was nothing unusual, hear that all the time around here,” he said.

However, the next morning Barbour realized those bullets were aimed at his cows. The foreman discovered one of the cows shot in the head, dead near the creek, and another pregnant cow shot in the back leg.

“She’s not going to make it. She’s dropping weight and they shot her in the back quarter and I can tell by the way she looks she’s having intestine problems.”

He says the cow named “Big Momma” will likely have to be put down, but he is hoping she can still birth her calf.

“Just makes no sense. Just a senseless, random act,” he stated.

A senseless act that has left Barbour heartbroken and his family frightened.

“Somebody to do a random act like this so close to my home, it’s a little frightful. I mean you know you get tired of shooting cows what are you going to start shooting next and you know that can be a little scary.”

On the other hand, the love the community has shown the foreman touches his heart.

“The outpouring in this community has been incredible,” said Barbour.

One stranger, a member of the equine community he says is offering $10,000 to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

“It’s comforting to know especially in this year that people care,” he teared up.

Barbour believes it was likely a kid from a neighborhood close by.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case along with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.