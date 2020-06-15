2 Clarksville pools reopen June 20, splash pads remain closed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Parks and Recreation Department in Clarksville said two pools will reopen this month.

The Swan Lake and Bel-Aire pools will be back open June 20. However, there will be changes made to their usual procedures. The changes are as follows:

No summer pool memberships are available this summer. Instead, daily admission tickets will be sold to maintain appropriate occupancy levels. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through ClarksvilleParksRec.com. Current pool memberships will be honored, but an online admission ticket (at no charge) is required. Tickets go on sale June 15.

Admission tickets for recreational swim are $3 for a four-hour block from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. One time block for recreational swim is available on Sundays from 1-6 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be available for each block.

Lap swim will be available at Swan Lake Pool during the hours of 6:30-9 a.m., Monday-Friday, and should also be purchased online in advance.

Slides, climbing walls and inflatables will not be in operation.

Patrons are asked to self-screen for fever, cough, shortness of breath, and other COVID-19 indicators, and should not attend the pools if they have any of these symptoms.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for pool decks and in the water.

Cloth face covers are strongly encouraged when on the decks and in other common areas. However, wearing a cloth face cover is not allowed while in the water.

Staff frequently will clean and disinfect surfaces such as water fountains, picnic tables and restroom fixtures. Hand sanitizer and soap and water for hand washing will be available.

A limited concessions menu will be offered. Debit/credit cards are strongly encouraged as forms of payment for any transactions.

Officials said this date is subject to change if state, local or national regulations or guidelines alter.

Pool tickets will be available to purchase June 15th and city splash pads will remain closed.

