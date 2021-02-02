2 children, mother ‘unaccounted for’ after Macon County house fire

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two young children and their mother are “unaccounted for” after a house fire in Macon County early Tuesday morning.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons said the fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a residence on Oak Grove Road in Red Boiling Springs.

Sheriff Gammons said his office is working with fire investigators to search the home for the mother and two children, ages two and five.

They will also work to determine what caused the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious in nature, the sheriff added.

No additional information was immediately released.