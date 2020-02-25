2 children killed, driver injured in Lewis County crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two children were killed when a pick-up truck went off the road and slammed into a tree in Lewis County Monday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded around 9:15 a.m. to the scene of the fatal crash on Big Swan Creek Road near Kittrell Cemetery Road.

Two boys in the truck, ages 11 and 15, were pronounced dead, troopers said. They added the adult male driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.