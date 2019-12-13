2 charged with helping escaped Nashville teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been charged for allegedly helping an escaped Nashville teen stay free.

Metro police said 20-year-old Brandon Calderon-Sotelo and 19-year-old Catherine Woods were charged with being accessories after the fact and facilitation of escape in regard to Brandon Caruthers.

Caruthers was arrested at Arbor Hills Apartments in Antioch Thursday night.

Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse all managed to escape from the juvenile detention facility on Nov. 30.

All four escapees are now in custody.