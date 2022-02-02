HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sheriffs in Humphreys County arrested two people Tuesday night following a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Authorities believed William Cloonan, 41, was receiving stolen property in exchange for drugs at a McEwen home on College Court, which is within 1,000 feet of the County School Campus. Officials said Cloonan was selling meth, heroin, and other drugs within the school zone, which prompted the Criminal Investigation Division at the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office to initiate an undercover investigation.

(Credit: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Monday night, authorities executed a search warrant and found felony amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and ecstasy as well as an indoor marijuana grow operation. Detectives also seized vehicles, a firearm, psilocybin mushrooms, and a large sum of U.S. currency.

Cloonan was arrested at the scene, along with Robyn Christine Shaugnessy, 38. Both are originally from Dade County, Florida, but established residency in McEwen within the last year.

Both are now faced with multiple charges, including possession of schedule one drug with intent resale.