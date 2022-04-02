HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have arrested two people following an investigation involving forged checks and stolen identities in Humphreys County.

On Saturday morning, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letia Leco of Camden and Richard Flowers of Jackson following a felony investigation at a hotel in Buffalo, Tennessee.

Letia Lecio (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Flowers (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, inside the hotel officers found several hundred forged bank checks, printers, four stolen identities including birth certificates, over 30 debit cards, and other evidence of serious financial crimes.

Leco and Flowers were both arrested and booked into the Humphreys County Jail and face forgery and identify theft charges. Both are currently being held on a $125,000 bond