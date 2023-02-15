RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Smyrna residents are behind bars after authorities found a large amount of drugs inside their home.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received a tip from a resident and conducted a traffic stop Monday evening related to “suspicious activity”. The traffic stop later led deputies to search a Smyrna home.

“We receive regular citizen tips related to possible narcotics activities,” said Deputy Chief of Law Enforcement Britt Reed. “Our narcotics unit tries to follow up on these tips as much as possible. This particular tip led to the seizure of a significant volume of illegal narcotics.”

Once inside the home, deputies found nearly 390 grams of cocaine and 100 pounds of marijuana. Deputies also took seven guns and cash suspected to be drug currency from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lucky Charousapha, 39, and Donna Bouthavong, 26, were both arrested on felony cocaine and marijuana charges.

Authorities said both were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where they are each being held on $130,000 bonds. A court date has been set for Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“We take all citizen tips seriously especially when they relate to illegal drug activity,” Reed said.