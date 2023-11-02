WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody after multiple vehicles were broken into and burglarized in Mt. Juliet Tuesday morning.

The thefts happened in the Mt. Juliet Village parking lot in the 11200 block of Lebanon Road.

Mt. Juliet police reported an officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving without headlights after the officer saw someone inside the vehicle remove a false tag covering the legitimate license plate.

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed items that appeared to have been stolen while hearing dispatch send another officer to the shopping center to investigate smash-and-grab burglaries on three cars.

Officers responded to the Mt. Juliet Village parking lot around 5:40 a.m. and found the passenger side windows of three vehicles were busted to gain access to purses.

Inside the suspects’ vehicle, officers discovered marijuana, several purses, handbags, backpacks, and wallets that did not belong to any of the cars’ occupants, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Officers also found a window punch used to break into vehicles.

Investigators determined the suspects were arrested and bonded for similar crimes in Arkansas on Oct. 21.

Mt. Juliet police reported they then traveled to Nashville to continue committing burglaries, focusing on fitness center parking lots due to the likelihood of people frequently leaving valuable items in their cars.

Malik Davis, 24, of Stockbridge, Georgia was charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of vandalism, possession of burglary tools, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avira Mitchell, 20, of Fayetteville, Georgia, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary to a vehicle, three counts of vandalism, possession of burglary tools, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The items stolen from the recent Mt. Juliet-related burglaries were recovered and returned to the victims.