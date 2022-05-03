CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Stewart County after two bodies were found in the Cumberland City Steam Plant area early Tuesday morning.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a capsized boat around 3:30 a.m. and located the bodies. The area is right off the Cumberland River.

Several agencies responded to the scene including Stewart County Fire and Rescue and EMS. The case has been turned over to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Cumberland City Chief of Police.