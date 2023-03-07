GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested in Gladeville early Monday morning on drugs and weapons charges after a resident called the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicious behavior.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on McCrary Road at around 1:30 a.m. after the homeowner said a woman carrying a gas can knocked on her door asking if she could take her to get gas.

Due to the location of the home in comparison to where the car was reportedly stopped, the homeowner called the sheriff’s office and requested a deputy to come and investigate what they believed to be suspicious behavior.

According to the sheriff’s office, while the deputy was on his way to the home, he saw a gray Chevrolet Impala with its hazard lights on partially in the roadway on McCrary Road. The deputy approached the driver, identified as Gary Britt, who said he was out of gas. Britt told the deputy his girlfriend, Sarah Nagy, was walking to the store to buy gas.

Gary Britt, left, & Sarah Nagy (Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy then reportedly received information indicating drugs may be inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search on the car. When the deputy searched the car, he found drugs and weapons inside, as well as Nagy’s purse.

Both Britt and Nagy were taken into custody and transported to the Wilson County Jail. They have since been charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“This appears to be an isolated incident. There has been no evidence throughout the investigation that this particular area where the crime occurred is being targeted,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “As always, if anyone observes suspicious activity or behavior going on, it’s important to contact your local law enforcement agency.”