WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County deputies arrested two alleged car thieves who were also caught with a loaded AR-15 and a small amount of drugs.

According to Brentwood police, the Metro Nashville Police Department put out a BOLO for a stolen white Ford Explorer out of Knox County.

A Brentwood officer spotted the vehicle on Fountainhead Drive near Franklin Road.

Minutes later, the SUC was seen driving south on I-65 where Williamson County deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over at around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Dash camera video showed the deputy active blue lights and the Ford Explorer accelerating to speeds approaching 115 mph. As the SUV tried to get on I-840 East from I-65 South, the driver lost control, flew off the ramp, and went up the embankment.

That’s when deputies said three suspects ran across the interstate. Body camera video showed the intense moment when deputies encounter two of the suspects.

“Stop or I will shoot! Show me your hands, both hands! Come backwards!” a deputy shouted before the men were taken into custody without incident. The third suspect, however, remains at large.

The two men arrested have been identified as Deante Crawford, 20, and Jamarion Talley, 18. Both are charged with evading arrest, theft over $10,000, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Crawford was also charged with drug possession.

Authorities searched the SUV and found a small amount of drugs and a loaded AR-15.