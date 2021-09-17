Gunman accused in Shelbyville teen’s murder arrested

Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor arrested by US Marshal Service (Source: Shelbyville Police)

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After days of hunting, law enforcement have finally arrested the gunman accused of shooting a 14-year-old Shelbyville boy.

Horatio Rice and his girlfriend Tiffany Taylor were taken into custody by the US Marshal Service Friday afternoon.

Shelbyville Police said they were found in Tunica, Mississippi.

Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor arrested by US Marshal Service (Source: Shelbyville Police)

The teenager, Israel Domingo Pascual, was shot Monday night outside a laundry mat. Police said it was a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

This is a story WKRN.com has been following from the start.

Pascual and his older brother, Sebastian, were doing their family laundry at Duck River Laundry moments before the shots were fired.

His parents had just left and the boys were getting into the car to head home, when Pascual was hit by gunfire.

Rice was added to TBI’s most wanted list earlier this week. Rice faces a charge of first degree murder. The charges against Taylor have not been released.

A second individual, identified as a person of interest, Michael Anthony Caldwell, was located by Shelbyville police Tuesday night.

Israel Domingo Pascual was in 9th grade at Shelbyville Central High School.

Pascual was in 9th grade at Shelbyville Central High School. His family is now planning memorial services for next weekend. They say at this point they do not know how they will pay for his headstone, and welcome any financial assistance.