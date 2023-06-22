BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a runner severely injured at the Bell Buckle MoonPie Festival.

Authorities reported that two motorcycles came through a blocked off area, which resulted in one of the motorcyclists hitting a runner.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Lee Grimmett, 30, of Christiana was arrested Tuesday, June 20, and has been charged with felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

James Nicholas Barrett, 31, of Cannon County was arrested Thursday, June 22, and has been charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, reckless driving, and improper registration, according to investigators.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Cannon County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation. Bedford County authorities also said lots of information from the public helped them identify and arrested Grimmett and Barrett.

The runner was severely injured and was taken to Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital. At last check, he was stable.