STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested in Stewart County after being caught with drugs.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, a deputy saw a woman who had active warrants in a vehicle on Seven Mile Ridge Road. The deputy removed the woman, identified as 42-year-old Crystal Smith, from the vehicle and saw her take a plastic bag from under her shirt and stuff it in her mouth, trying to swallow it. She also bit another deputy when they tried to remove the bag from her mouth.

Smith was able to swallow the bag and was also found with a hypodermic needle. Deputies arrested her and took her to booking where she was found with heroin in her private parts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Smith had 17 arrests in Stewart County, including multiple arrests for drugs. More charges are pending.

On Tuesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 120 and discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license and was known to have multiple DUI charges. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Page, refused consent to search his vehicle. A K9 unit was then called in to help and indicated there were drugs in Page’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

According to investigators, deputies searched the vehicle and found two bags of marijuana, about seven grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and fake urine containers.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol later arrived and charged Page with DUI.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, a new strategy was implemented Monday to help keep drug offenders off county streets.