PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested Monday night after leading officers on a high-speed chase that started in Tennessee and ended in Kentucky.

According to the Pleasant View police chief, officers attempted to stop a truck for speeding on I-24. Police say that’s when the driver kept speeding and crossed the Tennessee line leading officers all the way to Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Christian County Sheriff’s Office used spikes strips on Eagle Way to put an end to the high-speed pursuit. According to the Pleasant View police chief, a male and female were both arrested.

The occupants of the vehicle have not been identified and it is not known at this time what charges they will face.

No other information was immediately released.