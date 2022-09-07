HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.

On Saturday, September 3, just after 2 p.m., Gallatin police alerted officers in Hendersonville about a vehicle that had fled from one of their officers during a traffic stop.

Shortly after, Hendersonville police located the vehicle as it entered the city limits and attempted to stop it.

Officials say that’s when the vehicle fled from officers at speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour. Officers deployed spike strips, which deflated the vehicle’s tires and were able to bring the pursuit to a halt.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded AR-style pistol and a handgun that had been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

Officials say the driver, 20-year-old LaCharlesdreck McWilliams and the passenger, 19-year-old Lacharlericus McWilliams, both of Nashville, were arrested at the scene.

According to Hendersonville police, LaCharlesdreck was charged with evading by motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. Lacharlericus was charged with tampering with evidence.

Both men are scheduled to appear in General Session Court on October 5, 2022.