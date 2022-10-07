HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.

The police department said on Aug. 25, over $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Carter’s and Bath and Body Works. On Sept. 17, over $3,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Victoria’s Secret. Victoria’s Secret was also hit two more times, once on Sept. 26 and again on Sept. 28., where a total of $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Officers investigated and identified Roneshia Fletcher, 25, Terrell Matthews, 32, Kadijah Majok, 24, and Julia Majok, 21, as the suspects.

Police said Fletcher was arrested on Sept. 30 and taken to the Sumner County Jail. Officers also reportedly found evidence showing Fletcher had been involved in shoplifting incidents at multiple locations throughout the Nashville area.

Hendersonville police officers determined Matthews had previously been arrested by Metro police on other charges. A hold from Sumner County was placed pending his release from Davidson County.

Hendersonville police are said they are currently searching for Kadijah and Julia Majok. Warrants for the two are currently active.

Roneshia Fletcher (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Terrell Matthews (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Kadijah Majok (Source: Hendersonville Police Department) Julia Majok (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

All four suspects face the following charges:

Fletcher – 3 Counts Shoplifting over $1,000 and 2 Counts Shoplifting over $2,500

Matthews – 2 Counts Shoplifting over $1,000

Kadijah Majok – 3 Counts Shoplifting over $1,000 and 2 Counts Shoplifting over $2,500

Julia Majok – 1 Count Shoplifting over $1,000, and 1 Count Shoplifting over $2,500

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.