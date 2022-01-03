ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have announced the arrests of two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Antioch last year.

It happened at the Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments on Bell Road on Jan. 13, 2021.

Police say a maintenance man discovered 41-year-old Inthasone Kebounnhom shot to death in his apartment at that address.

Amelia Cox (MNPD)

Once on the scene, officers found Kebounnhom lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area around 1 a.m. that morning.

Demarkel Palmer, 30, of Old Hickory, John Waddell, 38, of Sparta, and Amelia Cox, 35, are charged in connection with the shooting. All three were named in a grand jury indictment on first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges.

Palmer was arrested on Dec. 16. Waddell was taken into custody on Dec. 29.

Cox is last known to have lived in Springfield, Tenn. She is a fugitive in the case.

Anyone who sees Cox or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.